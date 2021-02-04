IFP Advisors Inc Has $116,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

