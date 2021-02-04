IFP Advisors Inc Has $108,000 Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

