IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.