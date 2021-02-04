IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

