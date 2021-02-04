IFG Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

