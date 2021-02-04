IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $520.99 and last traded at $517.68, with a volume of 5543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.42.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,734. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

