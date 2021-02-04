IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.09. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

