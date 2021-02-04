IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.65-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.68. IDEX also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.38-1.42 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 476,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

