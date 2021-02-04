ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.99. 31,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,473. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

