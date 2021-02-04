ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 97,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

GPC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,969. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

