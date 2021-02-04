ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.56. 32,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

