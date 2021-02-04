ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Comcast stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 715,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

