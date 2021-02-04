ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Clorox by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 261,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.53. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

