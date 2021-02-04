ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $444.46 million and approximately $79.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,682,454 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

