ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 969.80 ($12.67) on Thursday. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £666.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 930.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.29.

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

