ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 969.80 ($12.67) on Thursday. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £666.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 930.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.29.
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Company Profile
