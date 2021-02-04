Ian Slater Purchases 250,000 Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$925,000.

Shares of LBC opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

