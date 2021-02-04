iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$66.50

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) stock opened at C$58.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

