HYA Advisors Inc Sells 466 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

