HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.16. 1,668,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,586,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average is $183.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

