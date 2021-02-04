HYA Advisors Inc Buys 659 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.