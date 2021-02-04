HYA Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 365 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $841.86. 521,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $798.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

