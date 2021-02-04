Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

