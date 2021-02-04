Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.69 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

