Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock worth $3,435,375. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.