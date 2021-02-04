Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

