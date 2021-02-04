Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 276,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

