Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLDR opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

