Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

