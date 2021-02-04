Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.