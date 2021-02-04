Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

