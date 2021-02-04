Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.73. Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

