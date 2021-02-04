Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 523,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.19. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.