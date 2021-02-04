HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,034. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

