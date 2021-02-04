HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 398.46 Average PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.46 ($5.21).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 396 ($5.17). 18,886,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.72. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The stock has a market cap of £80.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

