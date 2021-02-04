Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

