Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $983,880 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

