Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $983,880 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

