Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

