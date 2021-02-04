Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The company has a market cap of C$210.16 million and a PE ratio of -72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

