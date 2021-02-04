Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,569 shares of company stock worth $25,751,691. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,260. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

