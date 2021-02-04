Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HMN traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

