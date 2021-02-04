Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
HMN traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
