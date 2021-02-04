Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY remained flat at $$23.28 during trading on Thursday. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.
About Hongkong Land
