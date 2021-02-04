Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY remained flat at $$23.28 during trading on Thursday. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

