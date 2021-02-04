Homeros (HMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.28 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $44.34 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00147441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040608 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.