home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of home24 SE (H24.F) stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.80 ($29.17). 280,849 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $720.23 million and a P/E ratio of -34.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.34. home24 SE has a twelve month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of €23.32 ($27.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

home24 SE (H24.F) Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

