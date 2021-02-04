home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get home24 SE (H24.F) alerts:

Shares of home24 SE (H24.F) stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.80 ($29.17). 280,849 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $720.23 million and a P/E ratio of -34.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.34. home24 SE has a twelve month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of €23.32 ($27.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.