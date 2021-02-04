Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

