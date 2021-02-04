Holo (HOT) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $132.57 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.20 or 0.01304698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00055321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.61 or 0.05231509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.