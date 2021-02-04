Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.26 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). 5,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.70.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

