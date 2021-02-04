Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) (LON:HRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) (LON:HRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $120.50. Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 398,902 shares changing hands.

Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) Company Profile (LON:HRG)

Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.