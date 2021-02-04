Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,472 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,472 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 90,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,440. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

