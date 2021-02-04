Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Encore Wire worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WIRE. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

